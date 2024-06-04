JD(U) leader killed in Bihar’s Nalanda

New Delhi: A JD(U) leader was allegedly murdered in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Monday. Anil Kumar (62) had gone out for a morning walk at 4.30 am when he was allegedly beaten up and stabbed by unidentified men. “He was taken to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the District Government Hospital. He died there during treatment,” said District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar.

