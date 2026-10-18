DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / JD(U) MLA stirs row with ‘nine murders’ remark

JD(U) MLA stirs row with ‘nine murders’ remark

Clarifies that he meant to say nine of his kin killed under RJD rule

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
JD(U) MLA Anant Singh. ANI
Advertisement

JD(U) MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Saturday claimed his “nine murders for Nitish Kumar” remark has been “misunderstood”, claiming that he was speaking about his “sacrifices” for the party chief.

A day earlier, the Mokama legislator, who is upset with the party for fielding his political rival Neeraj Kumar in the Legislative Council polls, caused a flutter by saying, “Nitish and I go back a long way. To help him, I got nine people murdered. I stood by him in times when he was struggling to find a toehold.”

Advertisement

With his comments causing a row and JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad asserting that such a remark did not deserve to be taken seriously, Singh claimed that he was misunderstood. “I was trying to say that nine members of my family had been murdered when Lalu ji’s party (RJD) was in power. The reason was my proximity to Nitish,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts