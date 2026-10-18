JD(U) MLA stirs row with ‘nine murders’ remark

JD(U) MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Saturday claimed his “nine murders for Nitish Kumar” remark has been “misunderstood”, claiming that he was speaking about his “sacrifices” for the party chief.

A day earlier, the Mokama legislator, who is upset with the party for fielding his political rival Neeraj Kumar in the Legislative Council polls, caused a flutter by saying, “Nitish and I go back a long way. To help him, I got nine people murdered. I stood by him in times when he was struggling to find a toehold.”

Advertisement

With his comments causing a row and JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad asserting that such a remark did not deserve to be taken seriously, Singh claimed that he was misunderstood. “I was trying to say that nine members of my family had been murdered when Lalu ji’s party (RJD) was in power. The reason was my proximity to Nitish,” he said.