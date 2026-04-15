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Home / India / JD(U)’s Bijendra Yadav, Vijay Chaudhary to be Deputy CMs of Bihar

JD(U)’s Bijendra Yadav, Vijay Chaudhary to be Deputy CMs of Bihar

Samrat Choudhary was earlier in the day sworn in as the 24th Chief Minister of Bihar

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 06:43 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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From left, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony as the new Chief Minister and members of the Council of Ministers respectively, at Lok Bhawan, in Patna, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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JD(U) leaders Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were on Wednesday designated as deputy chief ministers of the Samrat Choudhary-led government in Bihar.

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Samrat Choudhary was earlier in the day sworn in as the 24th Chief Minister of Bihar, in the first instance of a saffron party member making it to the top post in the state.

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The CM has for now kept with himself close to 30 portflios, including crucial ones like Home, Vigilance, Revenue and Land Reforms and Health.

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According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the only two leaders who took oath apart from the CM on Wednesday, have been designated as deputy chief ministers.

The other departments that remain with the CM include Agriculture, Labour Resources and Migrant Workers Welfare, Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj and Industries.

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The notification said Samrat Choudhary holds altogether 29 portfolios, besides “all other such deprtments which have not been allocated to anybody else”.

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