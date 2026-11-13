JEE-Advanced 2027 to be held on May 23; IIT Delhi to organise exam
Candidates to get an on-screen non-scientific calculator with a 10-12 digit display
Advertisement
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced will be conducted on May 23, 2027, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, which will be organising the crucial exam, announced on Friday.
The top-scoring 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE-Main are allowed to appear for JEE-Advanced.
“The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced will be held on May 23, 2027,” an official notification said.
“The candidates appearing for JEE-Advanced will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display,” it added.
Advertisement
Aspirants are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years. The first attempt must be taken in the year of passing Class 12 and the second attempt in the following consecutive year.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement