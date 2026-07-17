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Home / India / JeM terror module busted in Gujarat: Accused were trying to develop IEDs, says ATS

JeM terror module busted in Gujarat: Accused were trying to develop IEDs, says ATS

Five men from different districts of Gujarat were arrested on July 15, days after the ATS busted an alleged JeM module

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 05:40 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Gujarat ATS arrests five accused, Bilal Abid Shera, Mohammed Aiyub Kadiwal aka Mohammed Khadiyasan, Mohammed Shafi Mukhi aka Shafi Chapi, Mohammed Hasan Karadiya aka Hasan Haidarpuri, and Mohammed Aiyub Sunasara aka Mohammed Khali, associated with the terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed from various districts of the state, on Friday. (Gujarat ATS/ANI Photo)
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The five suspects arrested two days ago for alleged links with a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module in Gujarat were trying to learn bomb-making techniques and preparing to carry out blasts, the state Anti-Terrorist Squad claimed on Friday.

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Five men from different districts of Gujarat were arrested on July 15, days after the ATS busted an alleged JeM module. A court at Kadi in Mehsana district on Thursday remanded them in eight-day police (ATS) custody.

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"During the interrogation of Mohammed Amin Shera, arrested earlier this month, a shocking detail emerged that another group of persons was involved with him in making preparations for a blast," ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi told reporters.

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Bilal Shera (24), a resident of Ahmedabad and educated at Jamiyat-ul-Uloom Madrasa in Sabarkantha; Mohammad Ayyub Kadiwal (22), resident of Patan and studying at Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Khadiyasan; Mohammad Ayyubbhai Sunsara (20), resident of Patan and studying at Darul Uloom Matliwala Madrasa in Bharuch; Shafi Raees Mukhi (21), resident of Banaskantha and studying at Jamia Islamia Talimuddin Madrasa in Dabhel and Mohammad Hasan Hanifbhai Kardiya (20), resident of Patan and studying at Darul Uloom Matliwala Madrasa in Bharuch were arrested on Wednesday.

These five, along with Amin Shera, Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha and Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala (all three arrested earlier), were involved in developing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) while Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa supported their efforts, said one of the investigating officials.

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They tried to learn bomb-making techniques and IED detonation mechanisms, he said.

They also allegedly purchased materials needed for making gunpowder, including potassium nitrate, sulphur and charcoal through a shopping portal and in local markets, he said.

DIG Joshi said that they were also doing research on the quality of wire used in bombs and the kind of pipes used for packing explosives.

"Between 2023 and February 2026, the accused made eight separate attempts, at different locations, to study and practise various explosive timer mechanisms and methods of carrying out blasts," as per the ATS's statement.

Amin Shera allegedly delivered jihad-related speeches and sermons.

"Bilal Shera provided a pen drive to Mohammad Amin Shera, which allegedly contained jihad-related speeches, videos and literature of JeM chief Masood Azhar," the release said.

All the accused photocopied and read the book "Akela Mujahid Jihad Kaise Kare" (How a Lone Mujahid should carry out Jihad) and invited other madrasa students to join jihad by holding three "recruitment meetings", it added.

The ATS made its first arrests on July 2 by rounding up eight persons who had allegedly formed "Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)".

The ATS found a JeM flag, printed copies of jihad-related books written by Masood Azhar, a printed copy of a letter addressed to him, and Rs 1.30 lakh allegedly meant to finance terrorist activities.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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