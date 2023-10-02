Jet fuel price hiked 5%, commercial LPG increased by Rs 209

PTI

New Delhi, October 1

Jet fuel or ATF price on Sunday was hiked by 5 per cent and commercial LPG rates were raised by a steep Rs 209 per 19-kg cylinder, in line with the firming up seen in international benchmarks. However, the price of domestic LPG remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder. The ATF price was increased by Rs 5,779.84 per kilolitre, according to a notification of state-owned fuel retailers.