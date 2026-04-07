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Home / India / Jharkhand: 3 of 9 injured in furnace explosion at private steel plant die during treatment

Jharkhand: 3 of 9 injured in furnace explosion at private steel plant die during treatment

Seven of them suffered more than 60 per cent burn injuries

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PTI
Ramgarh, Updated At : 04:10 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Three persons, who were among nine injured in a furnace explosion at a private steel plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, died during treatment in hospital, an official said on Tuesday.

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Nine workers were injured in the blast at the steel plant in Hesla area around 4 am on Monday. Seven of them suffered more than 60 per cent burn injuries and were referred to a hospital in Ranchi, he said.

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"Three workers out of the seven, who were brought to Ranchi for better treatment, succumbed to injuries in the hospital," said Manish Kumar Sinha, the state's chief factory inspector.

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He said a seven-member committee has been formed by the Labour and Employment Department to probe into the explosion.

"The team has already reached the spot and started its investigation," Sinha said.

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The deceased were identified as Akhila Rai, Brijlal Bedia and Mahesh.

Ramgarh Circle Officer Ramesh Ravidas said the family of the deceased workers would be provided Rs 21 lakh each as compensation by the plant management, as per an agreement following an agitation staged by villagers.

The state government had on Monday asked the steel plant management to ensure better treatment facilities for the injured, and those critically injured should be referred to New Delhi, if required, another official said.

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