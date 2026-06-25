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Home / India / Jharkhand: 55-year-old woman was trampled to death in Koderma

Jharkhand: 55-year-old woman was trampled to death in Koderma

'The body has been sent for post-mortem,' says officer-in-charge

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PTI
Jharkhand, Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A 55-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Thursday morning in Jharkhand's Koderma district, officials said.

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The incident occurred in Tetariyadih village.

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"Sudama Devi was trampled to death by a wild elephant around 8 am, when she had gone towards a field. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Domchanch police station officer-in-charge Abhimanyu Padihari said.

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Domchanch Ranger Ravindra Kumar said that the victim's family has been provided Rs 25,000 as immediate relief, while the rest of the compensation will be given after completion of some formalities.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation in case of death caused by an elephant.

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