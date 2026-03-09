DT
Home / India / Jharkhand: Bokaro court evacuated after email warns of 14 bombs, search on

Jharkhand: Bokaro court evacuated after email warns of 14 bombs, search on

The message allegedly mentioned Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, and Tamil Nadu

article_Author
PTI
Bokaro, Updated At : 07:51 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational Image. iStock
Panic prevailed in Jharkhand's Bokaro district civil court on Monday after an email threatening to blow it up with over a dozen bombs was received on the official mail ID of the registrar, police said.

SP Harvinder Singh said the email claimed that 14 'cyanide bombs' had been planted in the court premises and threatened to blow it up if it were not vacated by 1 pm.

The message allegedly mentioned Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, and Tamil Nadu.

Police evacuated the court premises and barricaded adjacent areas to restrict the movement of people.

"Considering the severity of the case, prompt action was taken and a massive search operation launched by local security personnel, with the Jaguar squad summoned from Ranchi," Singh said.

Preliminary investigation has not revealed any concrete links, but technical examination of the email is underway to identify its origin, he added.

The Ranchi ATS has been apprised of the incident.

"At present, no suspicious object has been found, but the operation is still underway," Singh said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

