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Home / India / Jharkhand CID arrests 2 for selling child sexual content online in Giridih

Jharkhand CID arrests 2 for selling child sexual content online in Giridih

Officials said the content was being sold to citizens of Oman, Bangladesh, and the UAE

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 11:00 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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The Jharkhand CID arrested two persons from Giridh district for circulating and selling online child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM) to citizens of multiple foreign countries, a release said on Sunday.

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The duo was arrested during raids in the Koldih area within the Gandey police station limits following a tip-off that some individuals were involved in circulating objectionable materials related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation, officials said.

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"The arrested accused were identified as Wahab Ansari and Hasan Raza. Upon examining their mobile phones, officials recovered objectionable materials of such illegal content. The accused were also active participants on several channels and multiple online groups," the CID said in the release.

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It was further revealed that materials were being sold to citizens of Oman, Bangladesh, and the UAE, they said.

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