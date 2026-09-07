Jharkhand CID arrests one accused in JSSC-CGL exam irregularities case; 10 held so far

The Jharkhand Police’s Criminal Investigation Department has arrested an accused in the alleged irregularities in a recruitment examination in the state, an official said on Monday.

With this, 10 people have been arrested by the state probe agency since August 18 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination-2023 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in 2024.

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“In connection with the JSSC-CGL competitive examination, Kundan Kumar, a resident of Dumri village in Palamu district, has been arrested,” the CID said in a statement on Sunday night.

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The agency arrested an accused from Jharkhand’s Giridih district on August 30, four successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL examination held in 2024 on August 28 and two accused in connection with the case on August 27.

It also nabbed the key accused, Abhay Tiwari, his wife and brother in late July and early August.

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The Jharkhand Government had earlier announced the cancellation of a host of recruitment tests, including the JSSC-CGL-2023 conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024, following protests by job aspirants against alleged exam irregularities.

However, the Jharkhand High Court put a stay on the government’s decision to cancel certain exams, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, based on a plea by successful candidates who fear job loss.

A Special Investigation Team of the Jharkhand CID is probing the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL exam.

On July 22, the CID arrested Abhay Tiwari, then posted as a block supply officer in Poriyahat in Godda district, in connection with the probe. His wife Sushama Kumari and brother Akshay Tiwari were arrested on August 18.