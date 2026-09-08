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Home / India / Jharkhand CID makes 11th arrest in exam irregularities case

Jharkhand CID makes 11th arrest in exam irregularities case

Among the 10 other people arrested in connection with the case, four were successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL examination

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 10:13 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A student holds a placard as he takes part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly as they stage a protest against the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities in Ranchi in Jharkhand. Image credit/PTI File
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Jharkhand Police’s Criminal Investigation Department has arrested one more person in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Combined Graduate Level exam conducted by the state’s Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), an official said on Tuesday.

With this arrest made in Bihar, the state probe agency has apprehended 11 people in connection with the “irregularities” in the CGL examination-2023 held the following year. Job aspirants had protested the anomaly for nearly a month in Ranchi.

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The CID arrested Rajan Kumar, a resident of a village under Newara police station limits in Patna district of Bihar, on Monday, the official said.

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“The accused took several JSSC-CGL aspirants to a hotel at Niyamatpur in West Bengal, and made them memorise the questions and answers of the examination,” he said.

Several candidates gained an undue advantage through this process, and some succeeded, the official said.

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Among the 10 other people arrested in connection with the case, four were successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL examination.

The CID arrested the key accused Abhay Tiwari, a block supply officer in Godda district, on July 22 this year in connection with the irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. Later, his “involvement” was also found in the JSSC-CGL exam anomaly.

Job aspirants began protesting the irregularities in recruitment examinations from July 25, demanding cancellation of exams conducted by the JPSC and JSSC, and a CBI probe.

The Jharkhand government on August 17 announced cancellation of a host of recruitment tests, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, following protests by job aspirants. The job aspirants withdrew the protest the next day.

However, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the government’s decision, based on a plea by successful candidates who fear job loss.

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