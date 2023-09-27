Jharkhand CM Hemant  Soren writes to PM Modi, seeks recognition of ‘Sarna’ religious code for tribals

PTI

Ranchi, September 27

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking recognition of the ‘Sarna’ code for tribals in order to safeguard their religious existence and constitutional rights.

Soren claimed that the population of tribals in the state has declined to 26 per cent from 38 per cent in the last eight decades.

“The concern of protecting the traditional religious existence of tribals... is certainly a serious question. Today, the demand for Tribal/Sarna Religious Code is being raised so that this nature-worshipping tribal community can be confident about its identity.

“At present, when the demand for Uniform Civil Code is being raised by some organisations, positive initiative on this demand of Tribal/Sarna community is absolutely necessary for their protection,” he said.

There has been a continuous decline in the percentage of their population, as a result of which it is natural to have an adverse impact on the policies of tribal development under the Fifth and Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the chief minister said.

The Fifth Schedule contains provisions for the administration and control of the scheduled areas as well as scheduled tribes, while the Sixth Schedule has provisions relating to administration of tribal areas.

“You are aware there are many such groups in the tribal community that are on the verge of extinction, and if they are not protected on the principle of social justice, their existence along with the language and culture will come to an end,” Soren said in the letter to Modi.

Soren underscored that a Sarna religious code is necessary to identify the tribals as different from followers of other religions and for the protection of their constitutional rights.

He also said their population can be clearly estimated and the language, culture, history of the tribals can be protected and promoted, if such a code comes into existence.

There was provision for a separate code for tribals in the 1951 Census, but due to certain reasons, this arrangement was abolished in subsequent decades, the letter said.

Soren said as per the census data of 2011, about 12 crore tribals live in the country, including more than one crore in Jharkhand.

“A large population of Jharkhand follows the Sarna religion. The living scriptures of this religion are water, forest, land and nature itself. The culture, methods of worship, ideals and beliefs are also different from all the prevalent religions.

“Therefore, not only Jharkhand, but the tribal community of the entire country has been struggling for the last several years to protect their religious existence,” the CM said.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for inclusion of ‘Sarna’ as a separate religion in the Census.

Soren had also urged President Droupadi Murmu to assist the state gain central approval for its proposal to include the ‘Sarna Code’ as a distinct, recognised religious category.

“I am proud to be a tribal, and being a tribal chief minister, I humbly request you... to take a positive decision as soon as possible on the long-awaited demand for this Tribal/Sarna Dharma Code.

“Today, the whole world is worried about increasing pollution and protection of the environment. At such a time, recognition of a religion whose soul is protection of nature will spread the message of love for nature not only in India but throughout the world,” the letter said.

