Jharkhand exam cancellation: CGL appointments were already subject to enquiry outcomes, says Supreme Court

The Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination comes against the backdrop of conditions laid down by the Supreme Court on appointments arising from the recruitment process.

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While hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging a Jharkhand High Court order in the CGL appointment case, the Supreme Court had made it clear that appointments would remain subject to the final outcome of the criminal prosecutions connected with the matter.

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A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta had said it was not inclined to interfere with the High Court’s decision. However, while dismissing the appeal filed by Prakash Kumar and others, the Bench issued an important clarification on the status of appointments.

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The court said all appointment letters issued so far, as well as those to be issued in future, would be subject to the final outcome of all the criminal prosecutions concerned. It also directed the state government to ensure that this condition was clearly mentioned in the appointment letters.

The condition meant that the recruitment process could move ahead, but the appointments would not acquire an unconditional status. Their continuation would ultimately depend on the outcome of the criminal cases linked to the matter.

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The issue reached the Supreme Court after an SLP was filed against the Jharkhand High Court’s order of December 3, 2025, passed in WPS No. 1476/2025 and WP(PIL) No. 5717/2024.

The petitioners had challenged the High Court order in connection with the recruitment process and appointments. The High Court had directed that the CGL examination results be released and that the government proceed with appointments. At the same time, it had directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete its investigation within six months.

The Supreme Court did not interfere with that decision. But its direction on the appointment letters placed a clear legal condition on the appointments arising from the process.

The court specifically required the state to record in the appointment letters that they would remain subject to the final outcome of the criminal proceedings. In effect, the appointments were allowed to proceed under a condition that their eventual validity could be affected by the conclusion of those cases.

This condition is significant in the context of the state government’s reported decision to cancel the CGL examination. The cancellation is being seen against the backdrop of the legal position already laid down by the Supreme Court regarding appointments arising from the recruitment process.

The Supreme Court’s order did not simply deal with whether the High Court’s decision should be interfered with. It also addressed what would happen to appointments while the criminal proceedings remained pending.

The Bench’s direction covered both appointment letters that had already been issued and those that might be issued later. The state government was specifically made responsible for ensuring that the condition was clearly stated in the appointment letters.

The practical implication was that an appointment could not be treated as entirely insulated from the criminal proceedings. If a person facing a criminal prosecution was subsequently convicted, the appointment could be cancelled or otherwise affected depending on the outcome.

Thus, even as the High Court had ordered the release of the CGL results and appointments, the Supreme Court had kept the appointments linked to the final outcome of the criminal cases.

The sequence is now central to understanding the government’s move on the CGL examination. The recruitment process had been allowed to move forward by the High Court, while the Supreme Court, without disturbing that decision, had attached a specific condition to the appointments.

The court’s direction was therefore clear: appointments could be made, but the appointment letters had to carry an explicit statement that their validity remained subject to the final outcome of the criminal prosecutions.