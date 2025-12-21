Jharkhand: Girl dies after consuming cough syrup, probe ordered
Incident took place in Lokai Bhuiyan Tola under the jurisdiction of Koderma police station
A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died allegedly after consuming cough syrup in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place late on Saturday evening in Lokai Bhuiyan Tola under the jurisdiction of Koderma police station.
The family of the victim, identified as Ragini Kumar, had purchased a cough syrup from a private medical store in their locality.
Koderma Civil Surgeon Anil Kumar told PTI that the health department has received the report of the girl’s death, and further investigation is under way.
The drug inspector (DI) has been informed about the incident and has been called on Monday over the matter, he said.
