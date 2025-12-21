DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Jharkhand: Girl dies after consuming cough syrup, probe ordered  

Jharkhand: Girl dies after consuming cough syrup, probe ordered  

Incident took place in Lokai Bhuiyan Tola under the jurisdiction of Koderma police station

article_Author
PTI
Koderma (Jharkhand), Updated At : 10:04 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died allegedly after consuming cough syrup in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident took place late on Saturday evening in Lokai Bhuiyan Tola under the jurisdiction of Koderma police station.

Advertisement

The family of the victim, identified as Ragini Kumar, had purchased a cough syrup from a private medical store in their locality.

Advertisement

Koderma Civil Surgeon Anil Kumar told PTI that the health department has received the report of the girl’s death, and further investigation is under way.

The drug inspector (DI) has been informed about the incident and has been called on Monday over the matter, he said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts