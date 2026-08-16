Jharkhand Govt invites students agitating over job exam ‘irregularities’ for fresh rounds of talks

The Jharkhand Government has invited students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations for a fresh rounds of talks on Monday, an official said.

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The decision came after the Sub-Divisional Officer and ADM, Law and Order held a meeting with the students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, the protest site.

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“The protesters have been invited for talks on August 17 at 2 pm. The students have been offered the proposal to participate in the discussions along with their legal advisor,” the official said.

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Earlier, six rounds of talks were held between the Jharkhand government and the agitating students.

The ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’ said the students have accepted the government’s proposal for a fresh round of talks, but they will not relent on their demands.

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The talks will be held in the presence of their legal advisor, it said.

Key demands of the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’, a prominent students’ body spearheading the protest, include cancelling the 14th JPSC, a CBI probe, making the investigation report public and action against the guilty.

The last round of talks, held on August 9, failed to reach any breakthrough.