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Home / India / Jharkhand Govt scraps exams conducted by private agency

Jharkhand Govt scraps exams conducted by private agency

Protesters push for CBI inquiry

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. ANI file
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After 24 days of student protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Ranchi, the Jharkhand Government on Monday night announced the cancellation of all examinations and recruitment process conducted by private agency TDPL.
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Chief Minister Hemant Soren took the decision after a prolonged meeting with protesting students, saying the government had decided to scrap “everything” linked to TDPL after considering all aspects of the controversy.

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The decision covers examinations conducted by the TDPL, results declared, candidates selected or appearing in the examinations and other activities undertaken by the agency. The JSSC-CGL examination, which had been at the centre of the students’ protest, will also be cancelled.

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The announcement triggered celebrations among sections of JPSC and JSSC aspirants who had been protesting and observing hunger strikes for weeks.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato welcomed the decision and thanked students, their parents, media personnel and the police administration for supporting the movement. He also thanked Soren and the Jharkhand Government for taking the students’ concerns seriously and accepting their demands.

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Mahato said he was satisfied with the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities. He said the administration was investigating the matter thoroughly, action was being taken against those involved, and the government was making efforts to identify the alleged masterminds behind the racket.

Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari said the government had accepted the students’ primary demand. Following an agreement, he said, the JSSC-CGL examination and all other tests conducted by the TDPL would be cancelled.

However, the decision has not ended the agitation. The government accepted almost all of the students’ major demands, except the demand for a CBI probe.

Students opposing the decision said the cancellation of the examinations alone did not settle the question of an impartial investigation or action against those responsible if irregularities had occurred. One section has, therefore, said it would continue the agitation until a CBI probe is ordered.

The students had earlier announced plans to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20. While the programme could now be reconsidered, those demanding a CBI probe have indicated that their protest will continue.

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