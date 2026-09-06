Jharkhand higher education minister Sudivya Kumar dies of cardiac arrest

Senior JMM leader and state Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar died following a cardiac arrest early Sunday.

The 56-year-old minister was admitted to a private hospital here late Saturday night and died of cardiac arrest around 4 am, a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader said.

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Kumar, a legislator from Giridih, also held charge of ministries like Tourism, Arts and Culture and Sports and Youth Affairs. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

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Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, and a host of other leaders have expressed grief over Kumar’s demise.

“Late at night, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my elder brother, our beloved Sudivya Kumar Ji. Accepting this news is extremely difficult for me. Sonu Bhaiya’s departure has left a void in my life that cannot be expressed in words,” Soren said.

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Kumar was not just a senior colleague or political associate but was like an “elder brother -affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. The moments spent with him and the lessons learned from him will always remain with me,” Soren posted on X.

From the days of the Jharkhand movement, he stood with full devotion and strength alongside the late Baba Dishom Guruji (JMM founder Shibu Soren), the chief minister said.

As a dedicated soldier of the JMM, he devoted his entire life to the fight for Jharkhand’s identity, rights, and pride, he said, adding his dedication to ‘Jharkhandiyat’ and his indomitable spirit will always be remembered.

“Today, as I remember him, my heart keeps thinking how fragile life is. The voice that was among us until yesterday is now only in memories. Sonu Bhaiya, your passing is a personal loss for me. Your absence will always be felt. I will carry your affection, your struggles, and your commitment to Jharkhand with me for life,” Soren posted.

The JMM expressed grief over the minister’s death, describing his demise as an “irreparable loss” to the party, the government and Jharkhand.

“The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heart-broken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of JMM and a Minister in Jharkhand government,” the party said in a post on X.

The party also conveyed condolences to Kumar’s family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Kumar was first elected to the Jharkhand Assembly from Giridih in 2019.

A close aide of the chief minister, Kumar played a key role in managing crises within the JMM, including during Soren’s arrest in 2024 in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case.

Kumar returned this week from Karnataka, where he led a Jharkhand government delegation to explore ways to improve tourism infrastructure management in the state.

During the visit, he met Karnataka Tourism Minister K J George and discussed possibilities of cooperation between the two states in tourism and forest management.

The delegation also held detailed discussions on the possibility of associating Jungle Lodges and Resorts as a knowledge partner for better operation and management of tourism assets and resorts at major tourist destinations in Jharkhand.