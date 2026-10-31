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Home / India / Jharkhand: IIT-ISM Dhanbad student dies after falling from hostel's eighth floor

Jharkhand: IIT-ISM Dhanbad student dies after falling from hostel's eighth floor

The deceased was a native of Ahmedpur in Latur district of Maharashtra

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PTI
Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Updated At : 07:04 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A 21-year-old BTech final-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM) here died after allegedly jumping from the eighth floor of his hostel on Saturday, an official of the institute said.

The deceased was identified as Mane Prateek Rajkumar, a native of Ahmedpur in Latur district of Maharashtra. He was a student of the Petroleum Engineering stream, IIT-ISM chief of security, Ram Manohar, told reporters.

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He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Manohar said.

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The institute has informed the student’s family about the incident.

“Preliminary inquiry with his friends and fellow students suggests that the incident may be related to family-related issues,” he said.

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Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar told PTI that the deceased’s phone has been seized.

“The body will be sent for autopsy after the family arrives in Dhanbad. They are likely to reach later in the night. The matter is being investigated. Further details are expected to emerge once his family members arrive,” the police officer said.

Another police officer said the student had sought forgiveness from his parents in his last message to them.

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