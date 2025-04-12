DT
Jharkhand Jaguar constable killed, another injured in IED blast in West Singhbhum

Jharkhand Jaguar constable killed, another injured in IED blast in West Singhbhum

The incident took place in Radhapora area under Jaraikela police station limits
PTI
Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Updated At : 10:10 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A Jharkhand Jaguar constable was killed, while a CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The incident took place in the Radhapora area under Jaraikela police station limits, he said.

“Two jawans — one from CoBRA 203 battalion and another from Jharkhand Jaguar — were injured in the incident. Both were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment,” Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

They were identified as Vishnu Saini from CoBRA and Sunil Dhan from Jharkhand Jaguar.

Dhan succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, according to a police statement.

The condition of Saini is stated to be critical, it added.

“In a forested area located between the border of Chhotanagra and Jaraikela police stations, Naxalites opened fire and triggered an IED targeting security forces during an operation on Saturday. In response, security forces retaliated. However, the Maoists took advantage of the dense forests to escape,” the statement added.

Chothe said an anti-Maoist operation has been under way in the region and security forces have defused several IEDs during the operation.

