Jharkhand job aspirants take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ranchi on Day 22 of exam protest

Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ranchi on Saturday, marking the country’s 80th Independence Day and pressing their demand for greater transparency and reforms in the examination system.

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The march, organised under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, began at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the site of the ongoing agitation, and culminated at Albert Ekka Chowk.

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Thousands of job aspirants and supporters participated carrying the National Flag and raising slogans, including ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

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The protest entered its 22nd day on Saturday, with the demonstrators demanding cancellation of certain tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into alleged irregularities.

The agitation also drew attention to the condition of JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a fast for 14 days.

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Mahto alleged that police prevented him from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in the march.

Videos purportedly showing him scuffling with security personnel while attempting to leave the hospital were widely circulated on social media.

The protesters said their struggle was not merely about individual examinations but about ensuring equal opportunities and restoring confidence among young job aspirants.

“Independence doesn’t just mean freedom from the British, but also freedom from inequality of opportunities, corruption and injustice,” the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said, urging young people to raise their voices peacefully for their rights.

The agitation came against the backdrop of assurances by Chief Minister Hemant Soren that the hard work of job aspirants would not be allowed to fall victim to paper leaks, corruption or irregularities.

In his Independence Day address, Soren said questions surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of an entire generation and assured students that investigations into alleged irregularities would be conducted impartially.

He said anyone found guilty would face strict legal action, irrespective of their influence or position.

At the same time, Soren cautioned against declaring anyone guilty without evidence, saying justice must be based on facts.

“Merely apprehending the guilty is not the solution,” he said, stressing the need for systemic reforms to prevent manipulation of examinations in the future.

The chief minister outlined measures including a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-secured examinations, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability in the recruitment process.

The state government has also launched the “Students’ Voice with Students” campaign to gather suggestions from students, teachers, educationists and parents on reforms in the examination system.

Soren said employment remained among the government’s top priorities, adding that the objective was not merely to fill vacant government posts but to create wider employment opportunities through recruitment agencies and other avenues.

He also described paper leaks as a national problem, while asserting that developments in other states could not reduce Jharkhand’s responsibility to ensure fair and credible examinations.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, too, expressed concern over examination malpractice, saying question paper leaks undermine the morale and prospects of students who seek to succeed through hard work and talent.

“Question paper leaks and malpractices of any kind in examinations cannot be accepted,” Gangwar said, calling for a thorough review of shortcomings in the state’s examination system and concrete measures to address them.

The governor said Jharkhand’s youth were talented and had a strong work ethic.

He also stressed the need to expand employment opportunities in line with young people’s qualifications and capabilities, including opportunities in the private sector and avenues for self-employment.

The protesters, however, have maintained that concrete action, rather than assurances alone, is necessary to restore their confidence in the recruitment process.