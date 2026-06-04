Jharkhand: Madhuri fan distributes fruit saplings from 'chaat' shop to celebrate 'Maa Behen' film

A fan of actress Madhuri Dixit on Thursday distributed fruit-bearing saplings from his 'chaat' shop in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand to celebrate her film 'Maa Behen'.

Advertisement

The unique initiative of Pappu Sardar, who runs his 'chaat' shop in the busy Sakchi market, a day before World Environment Day, led to passersby thronging his establishment, which blared songs from the movie.

Advertisement

However, Sardar, who has bought 400 saplings of fruits such as mango, blackberry, guava and litchi, scrutinised people seeking saplings as to whether they have an interest in gardening and would do justice to his efforts.

Advertisement

"I am targeting farmers and villagers, many of whom throng Jamshedpur for various works, as I am sure they would plant the saplings and take care of them, making the initiative a success," Sardar told reporters.

'Maa Behen', a dark comedy, was released on Netflix on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sardar has been celebrating the actress's birthday every May 15 since 1998 with much fanfare.

He said the saplings would not only conserve the environment but also provide income once they start bearing fruit.

Speaking to PTI, Sardar said, "Honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Ek ped maa ke naam' (one sapling in the name of mother), I decided to distribute 400 fruit-bearing saplings a day before World Environment Day and to mark the release of Madhuri Dixit's 'Maa Behen'."

He appealed to everyone to make efforts to conserve the environment.