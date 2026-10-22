Jharkhand man climbs 120-ft water tower with 4-year-old son, threatens to jump

A man climbed a 120-foot-high water tower with his four-year-old son held tightly against his chest and threatened to throw the child and jump off the tower over a family dispute in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Thursday, police said.

Mahtodih police outpost officer-in-charge Shailendra Kumar told reporters that Mahadev Tiwari, a native of Ajidih, was distressed after being denied his right to get his share of ancestral land by his family members.

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“In desperation, Mahadev had climbed onto the water tower along with his four-year-old son and threatened to throw his son and jump from the tower if he was not given his share of the land,” the police officer said.

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The local police, along with Giridih Sadar Circle Officer Jitender Prasad, reached the site, opened a dialogue with Mahadev and assured him that he would be given justice.

After more than an hour of persuasion, Mahadev relented and slowly climbed down the water tower.

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“The child was immediately handed over to his mother, while the village panchayat representatives and elders of the family have been asked to sort out the family dispute at the earliest in the village itself,” the police officer added.