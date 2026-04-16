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Home / India / Jharkhand: Man kills sister's eve-teaser with axe, arrested

Jharkhand: Man kills sister's eve-teaser with axe, arrested

Police claimed he confessed to the crime, stating that the deceased used to regularly eve-tease his sister

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PTI
Chaibasa, Updated At : 05:54 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old man allegedly axed a person to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for eve-teasing his sister repeatedly, police said on Thursday.

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Police said they received information on Wednesday that a man had been seriously injured in an axe attack in Chandbunia village in the Kumardungi police station area.

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The victim was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kumardungi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.

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SP Amit Renu soon formed a team led by SDPO (Jagannathpur) Raphael Murmu to investigate the incident.

The police team gathered evidence using scientific and technical methods, following which a resident of the same village was arrested.

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Police claimed he confessed to the crime, stating that the deceased used to regularly eve-tease his sister, which provoked him to take the extreme step.

Police said they have recovered the axe used in the crime.

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