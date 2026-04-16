A 22-year-old man allegedly axed a person to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for eve-teasing his sister repeatedly, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Police said they received information on Wednesday that a man had been seriously injured in an axe attack in Chandbunia village in the Kumardungi police station area.

Advertisement

The victim was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kumardungi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.

Advertisement

SP Amit Renu soon formed a team led by SDPO (Jagannathpur) Raphael Murmu to investigate the incident.

The police team gathered evidence using scientific and technical methods, following which a resident of the same village was arrested.

Advertisement

Police claimed he confessed to the crime, stating that the deceased used to regularly eve-tease his sister, which provoked him to take the extreme step.

Police said they have recovered the axe used in the crime.