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Home / India / Jharkhand man kills wife for objecting to his relationship with her sister

Jharkhand man kills wife for objecting to his relationship with her sister

In a fit of rage, the man allegedly banged his wife's head against a wall, causing her immediate death

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PTI
Ramgarh, Updated At : 06:42 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The husband and the deceased's sister have been arrested in connection with the case. Pic: iStock
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A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district after she objected to his alleged relationship with her sister, police said on Wednesday.

The husband and the deceased's sister have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

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The woman, identified as Jeba Parveen, was found dead at her house in Rauta village in the Kuju police outpost area under suspicious circumstances on October 17. An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by her brother, police said.

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"Based on human and technical evidence, we arrested both accused, including the deceased's sister, on Tuesday. During interrogation, the man confessed to the crime and told investigators that he was in a relationship with his sister-in-law, Neha Parveen," Ramgarh SDPO Alok Ranjan said.

Police said the man had an altercation with his wife over the issue on the day of the incident. In a fit of rage, he allegedly banged her head against a wall, causing her immediate death.

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Neha was arrested for allegedly instigating the man and conspiring to kill her sister, they said.

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