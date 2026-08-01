Jharkhand Police issue Rs 7.8 Crore in fines in July

Jharkhand Police have issued Rs 7.8 crore as fines for traffic violations in Ranchi in July, an official said on Saturday.

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A total of 1,20,197 challans were issued for various traffic violations between July 1 and 31. Of these, 56,032 were for violating parking rules, and 51,055 for not wearing helmets, the official said.

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“The challans were issued after traffic norms violations were found under the Motor Vehicles Act during various vehicle checking drives across the city. Parking vehicles in no-parking zones and riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets are major concerns,” Ranchi Traffic Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said.

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Additionally, 1,015 cases, including 984 of driving licence suspension, have been sent to the court for prosecution, he said.