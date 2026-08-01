DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Jharkhand Police issue Rs 7.8 Crore in fines in July

Jharkhand Police issue Rs 7.8 Crore in fines in July

Over 1.2 lakh challans issued, with parking violations and helmetless riding accounting for the majority; 1,015 cases sent to court

article_Author
PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 05:17 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Jharkhand Police have issued Rs 7.8 crore as fines for traffic violations in Ranchi in July, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

A total of 1,20,197 challans were issued for various traffic violations between July 1 and 31. Of these, 56,032 were for violating parking rules, and 51,055 for not wearing helmets, the official said.

Advertisement

“The challans were issued after traffic norms violations were found under the Motor Vehicles Act during various vehicle checking drives across the city. Parking vehicles in no-parking zones and riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets are major concerns,” Ranchi Traffic Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said.

Advertisement

Additionally, 1,015 cases, including 984 of driving licence suspension, have been sent to the court for prosecution, he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts