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Home / India / Jharkhand students' protest over job exam 'anomalies' enters 20th day

Jharkhand students' protest over job exam 'anomalies' enters 20th day

The 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch' has been demonstrating at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, demanding transparency in recruitment examinations

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 09:24 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Job aspirants take part in a silent march at Albert Ekka Chowk, a day after police used lathi-charge during their protest against the Jharkhand government over the JPSC and JSSC-CGL recruitment exam paper leak issue, in Ranchi, on Tuesday. PTI
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The students' protest over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 20th day on Thursday, with the agitators refusing to call off the stir until their demands were met.

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The 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch' has been demonstrating at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

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Former chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday threatened to proceed on a hunger strike if the demand for a CBI probe was not fulfilled in a week, while the ABVP has announced protests at more than 1,200 universities over the issue.

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Das also sought as compensation Rs 1 crore each for the families of 19 people who died during the 2024 excise constable physical examination.

ABVP leaders have questioned the credibility of the state-appointed SIT into the alleged irregularities, citing repeated changes in its composition.

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The BJP has accused the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand of suppressing the movement, while the Congress criticised the saffron party of politicising the students' agitation and claimed it brought workers from outside the state to disrupt the protests.

Tensions rose after a confrontation between protesters and the police during their march towards the Assembly on Monday, with security personnel using batons, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the agitators.

The BJP subsequently observed a statewide bandh over the police action.

Meanwhile, JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike and is undergoing treatment at a hospital after his health deterioated, sought permission from the Ranchi civil surgeon to return to the protest site, saying his "soul" remained with the students' movement.

Four students on hunger strike were also receiving treatment at hospital.

Earlier, six rounds of talks between the government and student representatives failed to end the deadlock.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has maintained that his government is committed to recruitment exam reforms and assured protesters the 14th JPSC examination would be cancelled, while accusing the BJP of using the agitation for political gains.

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