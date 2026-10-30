Jharkhand: Teen girl found hanging at house of retired professor in Ranchi

A 15-year-old girl was found hanging from the balcony of a house in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Friday, police said.

The minor was employed as a domestic help at the house of a retired professor in the Dangartoli area, under the jurisdiction of the Lower Bazar police station, they said.

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The girl was a resident of Mahuatand village in Latehar district.

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"She was found hanging from the balcony on the second floor of the retired professor's house. The girl had been working as a domestic help for the past five to six months. Preliminary investigation suggests that she died by suicide," City DSP K V Raman told PTI.

Her body will be sent to RIMS for a post-mortem examination. The girl's family members have been informed, and further investigation is underway, Raman said.