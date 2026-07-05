Jharkhand unveils new Industrial and Textile policies to boost investment and jobs

In a major push toward economic transformation and sustainable industrial growth, the Directorate of Industries, Government of Jharkhand, has officially released the draft proposals for two landmark policies: the Jharkhand Textile, Apparel & Footwear Policy 2026 and the Jharkhand Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2026.

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In line with the state’s commitment to transparency and inclusive governance, both comprehensive draft documents have been placed in the public domain via the Jharkhand Single Window Portal. The government warmly invites open feedback, strategic suggestions, and insights from industry practitioners, stakeholders, and the general public to shape the final frameworks.

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To ensure these policies align with modern industry standards and capture global investment interest, the Government of Jharkhand is organizing a high-level National Stakeholder Consultation Meet in New Delhi on July 8–9, 2026.

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The two-day forum will bring together industry captains, manufacturing giants, textile experts, and eminent economic professionals to critique, refine, and add value to the frameworks.

A dedicated feedback session for the drafts will take place on July 9, under the personal leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren.

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Marking a milestone for the state's economic trajectory, a number of key Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will be signed during the event, ushering in a new era of industrial growth, employment generation, and collaboration.

Placing the drafts in the public sphere prior to finalized cabinet notifications underscores Jharkhand's commitment to a transparent, collaborative approach to policymaking.

The launch of these draft policies marks a critical step toward an industrialized and economically resilient Jharkhand. By engaging directly with stakeholders, we are building a robust ecosystem that fosters innovation, boosts manufacturing, and creates sustainable livelihoods for our people.

Stakeholders and interested citizens are encouraged to visit the Jharkhand Single Window Portal to review the draft policies and submit their feedback.