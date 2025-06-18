DT
Jharkhand woman arrested for poisoning husband a month after marriage          

Woman confesses to the crime and is sent to jail
PTI
Garhwa, Updated At : 03:22 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
The police arrested a 20-year-old woman on the charge of poisoning her husband to death around a month after their wedding in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested after her mother-in-law lodged a complaint with the police. The accused was sent to jail on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Bahokudar village, under the jurisdiction of Ranka police station, on Sunday evening.

Budhnath Singh married Sunita on May 11.

“Sunita allegedly laced her husband's dinner with a poisonous substance on Sunday evening, and he died the same day. A sample of the poison from the deceased has been preserved for testing,” Ranka Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rohit Ranjan Singh told PTI.

It is reported to police that the relationship between the newlyweds was strained, the SDPO said.

He said Sunita initially accused her mother-in-law of poisoning her son.

“Later, she confessed to the crime and was sent to jail on Tuesday,” he said.

