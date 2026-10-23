Jharkhand woman kills minor son, nephew to avenge 'harassment' by in-laws; arrested

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her eight-year-old son and 11-year-old nephew by pushing them into a well to "avenge" her harassment by her in-laws in Jharkhand's Godda district, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Rakhi Kumari, was arrested from her parental home on Thursday, they said.

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According to police, Kumari, her husband Vikaram Singh, son Arab Kumar and nephew Aayush Kumar had gone to Dumka for a Durga Puja fair on October 19 when the accused and the two children went missing.

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Her husband Vikaram Singh, a resident of Pakur district, filed a missing report the next day, said Priyanka Anand, the in-charge of Dumka Town police station.

"The bodies of both children were recovered from a well in a village where the woman's parental home is located," Podiyahat Police station officer-in-charge Mahaveer Pandit said, adding the woman was subsequently arrested.

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"During interrogation, Rakhi told investigators that she took both children to her parental home and there she pushed them into the well to take revenge on her husband and his family members as they had been harassing her," said the officer-in-charge of Dumka Town police station.