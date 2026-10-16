Jhota killing, Dirba death: Centre to seek Punjab govt’s response, says Amit Shah

Amid growing outrage in Punjab over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre would seek responses from the Bhagwant Mann-led state government on the incident and the death of Gulzar Singh in Dirba, who allegedly consumed poison.

Questioning the state government over the law and order situation, Shah asked who would take responsibility for the safety of Punjab’s people as drug trafficking, gangsterism and organised crime continued to pose a challenge.

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“Punjab is today grappling with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organised crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: who will ultimately take responsibility for the safety of Punjab’s people?” Shah said.

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Recalling the Dirba incident, in which Gulzar Singh allegedly consumed poison and died a day after publicly questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged easy availability of heroin, Shah linked the two incidents to concerns over the state’s law and order situation.

Punjab’s drug crisis has reached an alarming level. The killing of 40-year-old Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, just two days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed in Mansa, raises serious questions about the collapse of law and order under the AAP government. What has Punjab come to when leading voices in society fighting against drugs must fear for their lives? Punjab needs decisive action against the drug mafia and safety for its citizens. The people of Punjab deserve accountability and a government that can keep them safe. — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) October 16, 2026

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“In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota — who had raised his voice against drugs — have raised serious questions about Punjab’s law and order situation. Parvinder’s father has levelled grave allegations against the AAP government and its MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents,” Shah said.

The Home Minister alleged that the drug trade was flourishing in Punjab and organised crime was becoming an increasingly serious threat. He also raised concerns about the safety of people who speak out against drugs.

“Mr Bhagwant Mann, the people of Punjab do not want publicity — they want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks, and an impartial investigation into any political patronage provided to criminals,” Shah said.

Stepping up the BJP’s political offensive in the state, Shah reiterated his pledge that a BJP government in Punjab would work to eliminate the drug trade and organised crime.

He said the party’s objective was to build a “drug-free, gangster-free, and secure Punjab”, promising strict action against criminals, protection for the state’s youth and enforcement of the rule of law.

“Our goal is clear — strikes against the drug trade, protection of our youth’s future, strict action against criminals, and the rule of law in such a way that no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear,” Shah said.