DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Jhota killing, Dirba death: Centre to seek Punjab govt’s response, says Amit Shah

Jhota killing, Dirba death: Centre to seek Punjab govt’s response, says Amit Shah

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:39 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amid growing outrage in Punjab over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre would seek responses from the Bhagwant Mann-led state government on the incident and the death of Gulzar Singh in Dirba, who allegedly consumed poison.

Questioning the state government over the law and order situation, Shah asked who would take responsibility for the safety of Punjab’s people as drug trafficking, gangsterism and organised crime continued to pose a challenge.

Advertisement

“Punjab is today grappling with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organised crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: who will ultimately take responsibility for the safety of Punjab’s people?” Shah said.

Advertisement

Recalling the Dirba incident, in which Gulzar Singh allegedly consumed poison and died a day after publicly questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged easy availability of heroin, Shah linked the two incidents to concerns over the state’s law and order situation.

Advertisement

“In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota — who had raised his voice against drugs — have raised serious questions about Punjab’s law and order situation. Parvinder’s father has levelled grave allegations against the AAP government and its MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents,” Shah said.

The Home Minister alleged that the drug trade was flourishing in Punjab and organised crime was becoming an increasingly serious threat. He also raised concerns about the safety of people who speak out against drugs.

“Mr Bhagwant Mann, the people of Punjab do not want publicity — they want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks, and an impartial investigation into any political patronage provided to criminals,” Shah said.

Stepping up the BJP’s political offensive in the state, Shah reiterated his pledge that a BJP government in Punjab would work to eliminate the drug trade and organised crime.

He said the party’s objective was to build a “drug-free, gangster-free, and secure Punjab”, promising strict action against criminals, protection for the state’s youth and enforcement of the rule of law.

“Our goal is clear — strikes against the drug trade, protection of our youth’s future, strict action against criminals, and the rule of law in such a way that no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear,” Shah said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts