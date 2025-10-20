Jilted in love, woman slits wrist at police station in UP’s Sitapur         

A 35-year-old woman allegedly slit her wrist at a police station here after her partner, who is also her husband's nephew, refused to continue their relationship, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Qutubnagar police outpost under Pisavan police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, they said.

SHO Virendra Tomar said Pooja Mishra arrived at the outpost with a blade, which she later used to inflict injuries on herself.

The police personnel rushed her to the district hospital, and her condition is said to be stable, he added.

According to police, Pooja had been married to Virendra for nine years and the couple has two sons aged five and seven. Her husband works in Delhi, and a few years ago, he called his nephew Alok (23) to assist him in his work. During this, Pooja and Alok developed a relationship.

When Virendra came to know about the affair, he sent Alok back to his village. However, Pooja later left her husband and children and began living with Alok in Bareilly, where he worked as an auto-rickshaw driver.

The police said Alok eventually distanced himself from Pooja and returned to his native village. Angered by this, Pooja also went to Sitapur, where a dispute broke out between the two, leading them to approach the police.

"At the police outpost, when Alok refused to continue the relationship, Pooja suddenly slit her wrist," the SHO said.

Sitapur police wrote on X that the woman is out of danger, and both individuals were counselled following the incident.

There is no official complaint in the matter, they added.