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Home / India / Jio, Airtel hit by technical snag; Thousands face internet blackout across North India

Jio, Airtel hit by technical snag; Thousands face internet blackout across North India

Broadband, WiFi and landline hit for hours; services restored by evening

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:17 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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A major technical snag hit Jio Fiber and Airtel services across North India on Sunday, knocking out broadband internet, WiFi and fixed-line telephone connectivity for thousands of subscribers through the day before the company restored services by evening.

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The disruption, which set in around 11 am, affected consumers across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leaving them without internet or landline access for several hours.

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Adding to the frustration, the MyJio mobile app, the primary portal for raising complaints and seeking support, also stopped responding for a period, leaving affected users with no immediate recourse to log a grievance.

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A senior functionary of Reliance Jio confirmed the disruption but sought to limit its geographic scope. “Only parts of North India like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP (West) and Uttarakhand were impacted. Thousands of customers were affected. Teams worked to resolve all issues and many have been restored,” the official said, adding that services had been fully restored across all affected areas by 5 pm.

The official attributed the outage to a technical snag but did not elaborate on its nature or origin.

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The breakdown, while it lasted, triggered a sharp reaction on social media. The hashtag #JioDown began trending on X through the morning, with irate consumers posting screenshots of dead routers and black screens. “The app is down, the website is not working and the Fiber WiFi is also down — what exactly is working?” wrote one user. Scores of others across Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur and other cities in the affected belt reported identical symptoms.

Outage-tracking platforms had confirmed the scale of the disruption, with complaint volumes spiking sharply in the morning hours. Internet monitors had noted disruptions affecting users across multiple regions of North India as well as beyond.

Jio is the largest mobile network operator in India, with more than 500 million subscribers. The Jio Fiber and AirFiber platforms together serve millions of home broadband consumers who depend on the service not just for internet access but for fixed-line voice calls routed through the network, making even a regional outage a matter of significant public inconvenience.

This is not the first time the telecom has faced such a situation. A widespread disruption had also hit Jio services earlier this month, with users across multiple regions reporting severely degraded speeds and connectivity. Users had then flagged that even recharge systems and portals were simultaneously down.

Consumers whose services remained disrupted were advised by the company to contact Jio customer care or monitor the MyJio app for any residual restoration updates.

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