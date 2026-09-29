JMB terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests 13 in raids across Assam, Bengal, Keralam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Keralam and arrested 13 accused persons in connection with a terror conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist organisation.

Digital devices, including mobile phones, pen drives and memory cards, were seized from their possession. Of the 13 accused, eight were arrested from Assam, four from West Bengal and one from Keralam.

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The case originated with the arrest of 11 accused persons by the Assam Police on December 28, 2025, from various districts of Assam, West Bengal and Tripura.

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A case was registered at the STF police station on December 30, 2025, against 35 accused in connection with an online radicalisation module operated through the “Purva Akash” Telegram group by Bangladesh-based handlers of Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK).

The 11 accused were chargesheeted on June 25, 2026, and remain in judicial custody.

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The NIA subsequently took over the case and filed a chargesheet against the 11 accused under various sections of the BNS, 2023, and the UA (P) Act before a special court in Guwahati.

The NIA’s investigation revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a manifestation of JMB, to expand the terror outfit’s ideology in West Bengal and the northeastern states of India.

The conspiracy involved promoting the terrorist organisation’s extremist agenda, radicalising vulnerable youth and expanding the outfit’s network in India.

Investigations by the anti-terror agency showed that JMB senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit’s agenda on Indian soil.

The NIA’s investigation further revealed that the accused had conspired to expand the presence of IMK/JMB in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature and the use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda.

They were also promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK and JMB.

As many as 10 accused in the case remain absconding, including one Indian national and nine Bangladeshi nationals, while the investigation is continuing.