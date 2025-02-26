DT
JMM MP Mahua Maji injured while returning from Maha Kumbh after her car hit truck

JMM MP Mahua Maji injured while returning from Maha Kumbh after her car hit truck

Incident happened on NH-75 near Hotwag village around 2.30 am
PTI
Latehar, Updated At : 12:13 PM Feb 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji. Photo: X@mahuamajilive
JMM MP Mahua Maji was injured while returning from Maha Kumbh after her car hit a truck parked on the roadside in Jharkhand’s Latehar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Maji, a Rajya Sabha member, suffered a fracture in her left wrist and was admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi, they said.

Her family members, who were in the car, also received minor injuries, they added.

The incident happened on NH-75 near Hotwag village around 2.30 am.

Maji was immediately taken to the Sadar Hospital where she was given first-aid and then referred to RIMS-Ranchi for better treatment, said Sadar police station in-charge Dular Chowde.

She was returning to Ranchi from Prayagraj along with her son and daughter-in-law, he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished for Maji’s speedy recovery.

“Honourable Rajya Sabha MP and senior JMM leader Mrs Mahua Majhi ji and her family members have been reported injured in a road accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of Mrs Mahua ji and her family from Marang Buru,” he posted on X.

