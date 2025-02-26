JMM MP Mahua Maji injured while returning from Maha Kumbh after her car hit truck

JMM MP Mahua Maji was injured while returning from Maha Kumbh after her car hit a truck parked on the roadside in Jharkhand’s Latehar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Maji, a Rajya Sabha member, suffered a fracture in her left wrist and was admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi, they said.

Her family members, who were in the car, also received minor injuries, they added.

The incident happened on NH-75 near Hotwag village around 2.30 am.

Maji was immediately taken to the Sadar Hospital where she was given first-aid and then referred to RIMS-Ranchi for better treatment, said Sadar police station in-charge Dular Chowde.

She was returning to Ranchi from Prayagraj along with her son and daughter-in-law, he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished for Maji’s speedy recovery.

“Honourable Rajya Sabha MP and senior JMM leader Mrs Mahua Majhi ji and her family members have been reported injured in a road accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of Mrs Mahua ji and her family from Marang Buru,” he posted on X.