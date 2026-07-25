JNU asks students to stay away from Jantar Mantar protests, warns of action

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday asked students and staff to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at Jantar Mantar, where protests over alleged examination irregularities are continuing. The university warned that violations could attract legal consequences and disciplinary action.

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JNU joins institutions such as IIT-Roorkee and the University of Delhi, which recently issued advisories cautioning students against participating in the protests, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition.

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Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, reportedly asked a student body, ChintaBAR, to remove an Instagram video posted in support of protesting students, saying it could “disrupt” the institute’s relations with the Centre and “tarnish” IIT Madras’ image.

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“All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. In accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar,” the university said in its advisory. It also urged students to exercise responsibility while using social media.

“Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the university’s code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship,” it added.

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On July 21, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) urged Vice-Chancellors to counsel students to remain focused on their studies and maintain faith in the examination system.

In a letter, AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak said while students’ concerns remained a priority, prolonged agitation imposed its greatest costs on students by disrupting academic schedules.

“This price is all the more unnecessary when the government stands committed to resolving the issue and has already conducted the recent NEET examination in a transparent and error-free manner. I would, therefore, earnestly appeal to you to counsel our students with patience, sensitivity and care for their future — to remain focused on their academic pursuits and not allow their energies to be diverted by calls to protest,” he said.

Pathak also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the nation that all possible steps would be taken to ensure future examinations are conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner.

The Congress on Friday criticised Delhi University’s advisory asking students to stay away from demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the university of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also criticised the move, saying that even during the days of the JP Movement, Delhi University had not barred students from participating in protests.

“A couple of members of my Union Cabinet at St Stephen’s, including the late Chandan Mitra, openly did so. If one of India’s foremost public universities is allowed to threaten its students and faculty with significant consequences for attending a protest, it has a chilling effect on democratic speech and expression. Most DU students are not so privileged as to ignore such a sternly worded warning without fearing that their academic or professional prospects might suffer if they attended the protest,” Tharoor said.