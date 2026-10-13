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Home / India / JNU row: BJP women MPs to meet President Murmu over sexual harassment charges against Congress MP

JNU row: BJP women MPs to meet President Murmu over sexual harassment charges against Congress MP

This comes a day after the BJP Mahila Morcha protested outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi and several places in Himachal Pradesh

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:30 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Image credit/PTI
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A delegation of women BJP MPs is likely to call on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to draw her attention to the recent sacking of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam as professor from the Jawaharlal Nehru University on sexual harassment charges, sources said.

This comes a day after the BJP Mahila Morcha protested outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi and several places in Himachal Pradesh, demanding that the party expel Akoijam, the MP from Inner Manipur.

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Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, along with several women MPs and workers of the BJP, participated in Monday’s protest in Delhi.

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“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi only talks about ‘Smash the Patriarchy’. When it comes to taking action, he goes silent. A delegation of women MPs of the BJP will call on President Droupadi Murmu today and raise the issue, seeking her intervention in the matter,” a party source told PTI.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University dismissed Akoijam last week after an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him found him guilty. He was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU’s School of Social Sciences.

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According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May 2026. The complaints alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to exploit them sexually. Some students had also alleged that he used to make obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

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