Joining Russian forces for money can cost lives: MEA

The government has come across numerous instances of Indians “willingly seeking out offers” to join the Russian armed forces for monetary benefits, only to later approach New Delhi for their release, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, warning that such a course was “dangerous” and could cost them their lives.

In a fresh advisory for Indians travelling to Russia, the MEA said some people were joining the Russian armed forces with the understanding that they could earn money and later secure their release through the intervention of the Indian Government.

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“It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the government,” the MEA said.

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The government also disclosed that there had been several instances of Indians approaching authorities with a request to give up their Indian citizenship, obtain a Russian passport and then join the Russian armed forces.

Some had already done so without consulting Indian authorities, having been attracted by temporary monetary benefits, it said.

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The MEA urged such individuals to consider the seriousness of their decisions and understand the “mortal dangers” to which they were exposing themselves.

The warning comes amid continuing reports of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian armed forces. New Delhi has repeatedly cautioned Indians over the past two years against being lured by unverified job offers abroad.

The government said it had also learnt that foreign nationals were being recruited into the Russian armed forces by non-public entities, including voluntary groups.

Indians were, therefore, advised to exercise due diligence before accepting job offers from such agents and specifically cautioned against dealing with recruiters who were not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The government has been engaged with Moscow over the safety and early release of Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces.

The MEA said New Delhi remained “continuously engaged” with the Russian side to ensure the safety, wellbeing and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces.

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said Kremlin was preparing a list of Indian nationals still serving on the battlefield with the Russian Army and promised to send them back home.

He said the issue had been repeatedly raised by New Delhi and that Russia was working to identify Indian citizens currently serving on the battlefield.

“The work is being done to make a list of those Indian citizens who are now on the battlefield and they will be sent back home as soon as they are determined,” Peskov had told Indian journalists in a virtual interaction, adding that Russia was in a very “deep and profound contact” with the Indian side on this issue.