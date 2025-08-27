DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Journalist Abhisar Sharma moves Supreme Court against FIR lodged by Assam Police

Journalist Abhisar Sharma moves Supreme Court against FIR lodged by Assam Police

Sharma has challenged the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

Journalist Abhisar Sharma has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by Assam Police over a video post allegedly criticising the state’s policies.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up Sharma’s case for hearing on Thursday.

Sharma has challenged the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered against Sharma at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station on a complaint filed by one Alok Baruah who alleged that a video uploaded by Sharma on his YouTube channel on August 8 has the effect of creating communal tension and distrust among the state authorities. He has been booked under various Sections of BNS, including 152 and 196 (promoting enmity between groups).

In the video Sharma allegedly referred to recent remarks by the Gauhati High Court, questioning why 3,000 bighas of land in the tribal Dima Hasao district were allotted to a private company to set up a cement factory.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts