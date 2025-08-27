Journalist Abhisar Sharma moves Supreme Court against FIR lodged by Assam Police

Journalist Abhisar Sharma has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by Assam Police over a video post allegedly criticising the state’s policies.

A Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up Sharma’s case for hearing on Thursday.

Sharma has challenged the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

An FIR has been registered against Sharma at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station on a complaint filed by one Alok Baruah who alleged that a video uploaded by Sharma on his YouTube channel on August 8 has the effect of creating communal tension and distrust among the state authorities. He has been booked under various Sections of BNS, including 152 and 196 (promoting enmity between groups).

In the video Sharma allegedly referred to recent remarks by the Gauhati High Court, questioning why 3,000 bighas of land in the tribal Dima Hasao district were allotted to a private company to set up a cement factory.