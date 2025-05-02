DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Journalist moves SC to challenge ban on YouTube channel '4PM'

Journalist moves SC to challenge ban on YouTube channel '4PM'

Petitioner Sanjay Sharma, the Editor-in-Chief of ‘4PM’ YouTube channel, has also challenged the validity of IT Blocking Rules, 2009
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:07 PM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Advertisement

A journalist has moved Supreme Court against the blocking of his YouTube news channel '4PM', saying the "arbitrary” action violated his fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Petitioner Sanjay Sharma, the Editor-in-Chief of ‘4PM’ YouTube channel, contended that the blocking of his channel by YouTube on purported grounds of “national security” and “public order” was without any prior notice or hearing following an "undisclosed" order issued by the Centre under IT Blocking Rules.

“The purported reasoning of national security cannot be invoked as a blanket excuse to shut out independent journalistic voices,” Sharma said, adding restrictions must be justified and proportionate.

Advertisement

“The principle of proportionality requires that only the offending post is dealt with in accordance with law after engaging with the publisher of the post and not the whole channel,” he said, contending that the ban was inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s rulings in Shreya Singhal and other cases.

Sharma has also challenged the validity of the IT Blocking Rules, 2009, on the ground that they infringed upon fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression, right to equality and the right to life and personal liberty.

Advertisement

“The rules permit blocking of content without a meaningful opportunity for individuals to challenge such actions, thereby affecting their right to express themselves freely,” Sharma submitted.

He contended that the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution embraced within its scope the freedom to disseminate information, and interchange of ideas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper