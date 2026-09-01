Journalist who reported on Ayodhya temple donation 'theft' moves SC over police seeking his digital footprint

Journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported on Ayodhya Ram Temple donation ‘theft’, on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Ghaziabad Police’s attempts to seek details of his digital footprint from X (formerly twitter).

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The disclosure of such information could expose his journalistic sources to the State machinery, Upadhyay’s counsel Anoop Prakash Awasthi told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

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“My Lord was pleased to protect me. IO has sought all digital details since June 1, 2026 up till date, though the road rage incident was on August 18, 2026. That is the week (first week of June 2026) when I collected data to expose Ram Mandir theft. If that is disclosed, the entire source would be at the mercy of the State,” Awasthi submitted.

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“On the 26th (August), I was informed by X at its California headquarters that there is a request made by the investigating department, Criminal Investigation Department of Ghaziabad Police, to provide my entire digital footprint from June 1, 2026,” Awasthi told the Bench which also included Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

Awasthi said the information sought had nothing to do with the road rage case registered by the Ghaziabad Police regarding an August 18, 2026 incident which happened much later than June 1, 2026.

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The Bench – which had earlier granted protection from coercive action to Upadhyay -- said it will examine it. “We will see. What is the problem? We have already protected you. Let them (Ghaziabad Police) investigate…,” the CJI asked.

Upadhyay, who runs a YouTube channel, alleged that a police team reached his residence late on August 20 and told him that a case had been registered at Indirapuram Police Station following allegations of road rage and abusive behaviour.

He alleged that the FIR was based on concocted allegations against him and that it was an attempt to harass him for his independent journalistic works.

On August 25, the Supreme Court granted protection from coercive action to Upadhyay in a case registered against him by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with an alleged road rage incident.

The Bench had issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government asking it to respond to Upadhyay’s petition seeking quashing of the road rage FIR registered at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and posted it for hearing on September 7.

“Meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner (Upadhyay) in the FIR already registered or in such FIRs, to our knowledge, that may be registered against him…,” the Bench had ordered.

Directing a copy of the FIR to be provided to Upadhyay, the top court sought a compliance affidavit from the police.

The Bench had asked Upadhyay to approach the Allahabad High Court for quashing of the FIR and posted the matter for hearing on September 7.

Apprehending his imminent arrest, Upadhyay had moved the Supreme Court challenging an FIR lodged against him by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with a road rage incident.

The journalist contended that the FIR copy had not been supplied to him and that the police were forcing nearby shopkeepers to delete the CCTV visuals of the relevant time. He has sought quashing of the FIR, or in the alternative, its investigation to be transferred to an independent agency other than the Uttar Pradesh Police.

He had sought quashing of the impugned FIR and shifting the probe to the Delhi police or the CBI.

The FIR was lodged against Upadhyay in Ghaziabad over an alleged road rage incident, which he has claimed was planted in connection with his reporting on alleged corruption in Uttar Pradesh.

The alleged incident took place on August 18 near Shipra Mall in Ghaziabad, when a motorcyclist allegedly touched his car. He said the man subsequently called the police emergency helpline 112 and an FIR was registered later, he submitted.

Upadhyay alleged that the police team had come to his residence possibly to arrest him and he requested Ghaziabad police to release CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

He submitted that he had previously reported on alleged irregularities in handling of donations to the Ram temple, Ayodhya and alleged corruption in the Uttar Pradesh Government.