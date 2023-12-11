Journey of shared values: Modi on India-S Korea ties

New Delhi, December 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his wishes to South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations and said it had been a journey of mutual respect, shared values and growing partnership.
The PM posted on X, “We are celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. I extend warm wishes to President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.”
South Korea is keen to sell nuclear-powered power plants and defence equipment to India. However, New Delhi is concerned over the consistent trade deficit with South Korea due to heavy presence of its white goods and automobile firms in India. It has been talking to Seoul for long to revise comprehensive economic partnership pact.
