JP Nadda reviews NEET UG 2026 counselling preparedness

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for the forthcoming NEET UG Counselling 2026, including counselling schedule, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity preparedness, grievance redressal mechanisms, candidate facilitation measures and coordination with participating institutions.

Advertisement

Nadda was informed that the counselling introduces technology-enabled features, including introduction of a one-time physical reporting framework, significantly reducing the need for repeated visits by candidates.

Advertisement

Following seat allotment, candidates will be able to exercise their willingness online by selecting either the ‘freeze’ or ‘float’ option.

Advertisement

Candidates opting for the freeze option will physically report to their allotted institute within the prescribed schedule to complete admission formalities, including verification of original documents and payment of the admission fee.

“Candidates opting for the float option for participating in subsequent rounds for upgradation will be able to complete admission formalities, including document verification, through the online mode within the stipulated timeline. During this period, they will not be required to physically report to the allotted institute, submit original documents or pay the admission fee. Their provisional admission will remain valid while participating in subsequent counselling rounds,” the health ministry said.

Advertisement

The upgradation facility will remain available up to the third round of counselling. After completion of the third round, candidates holding allotted seats will report physically to their respective institutions for verification of original documents, payment of admission fees and completion of institutional formalities.

The revised framework ensures one-time physical reporting, one-time verification of original documents and one-time payment of admission fees, thereby reducing unnecessary travel, simplifying admission procedures and providing greater convenience to students.

Another important reform introduced this year is the online resignation facility. Candidates wishing to resign from their allotted seat, wherever permitted under the applicable counselling rules and timelines, will now be able to submit their resignation through the ‘MCC Counselling Portal’ without the need to physically visit the allotted institute, unless otherwise specified in the Information Bulletin or notified separately by MCC.

The review also highlighted several measures to strengthen transparency and operational efficiency, including pre-populated candidate data received from the National Testing Agency (NTA), online document verification, validation of the seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and verification by participating institutes.

Special emphasis has been placed on improving accessibility for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

To facilitate greater accessibility, transparency and uniformity in assessment, the number of designated assessment centres has been expanded from 16 to 61 across the country.

In accordance with the National Medical Commission Guidelines issued on July 27, the certificate issued by designated Medical Boards will now be known as the “Eligibility Certificate”, reflecting its purpose of determining a candidate’s eligibility for admission to the MBBS course based on functional assessment.

The revised guidelines establish a transparent, uniform, evidence-based and competency-oriented framework for assessment of PwBD candidates while ensuring equal opportunity, academic standards, professional competence and patient safety.

The new guidelines also provide for an Appellate Disability Assessment Board, enabling eligible candidates to appeal against the assessment of the initial Disability Assessment Board in accordance with the provisions of the Information Bulletin.

Another significant reform is the complete digitisation of the admission process under the NRI category. Registration for NRI candidates will now be conducted entirely through the online counselling portal in accordance with the prescribed eligibility criteria.