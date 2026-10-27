JPSC result data shared on WhatsApp before publication, chargesheet reveals

Sensitive details about candidates selected in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) preliminary examination were allegedly shared on WhatsApp before the result was officially published, the CID has told a special court in Ranchi.

The disclosure forms part of the chargesheet filed by the CID in its investigation into alleged irregularities, paper leak and manipulation of OMR sheets in JPSC examinations. The agency has also placed related evidence before the court.

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According to the chargesheet, then Deputy Controller of Examinations Shweta Kumari Gupta shared the result with Usman, an employee of TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd, the agency involved in conducting the examination, before its publication.

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Analysis of their WhatsApp chats allegedly showed the exchange of highly confidential examination information. The data shared included details of 267 selected candidates, including candidates from outside Jharkhand. Of these, 146 were from Bihar, 82 from Uttar Pradesh and 14 from Haryana.

The chats allegedly contained more than candidate data. Questions and answers linked to the 14th JPSC examination were also shared. Information relating to re-evaluation of OMR sheets, candidate roll numbers and the category and class-wise number of candidates who qualified was also exchanged, the CID told the court.

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The agency said it was still gathering information about others who may have been involved in the alleged network through which examination results were leaked.

The chargesheet also includes the statement of Arun Kumar, personal assistant to the current JPSC secretary. He told the CID that after then JPSC chairman L Khiyangte assumed office, examinations were allegedly conducted in violation of established rules and procedures.

Kumar alleged that Gupta was an equal participant and supported Khiyangte in his alleged wrongdoings. He also said Sonu Kumar, personal assistant in the JPSC confidential branch, was aware of the developments and assisted the then chairman and deputy controller.

Call detail records submitted by the CID indicate repeated communication among people connected with the examination process. Gupta and JPSC employee Sonu reportedly spoke 635 times between August 14, 2024, and July 18, 2026. Gupta and Usman spoke 674 times between June 17, 2025 and July 21, 2026.

The records also show 301 to 304 calls between Gupta and Khiyangte between June 7, 2025, and July 15, 2026. Sonu spoke 119 times with the then examination controller-cum-secretary and 83 times with Braj Kumar Ram, personal assistant to former JPSC member Dr Ajita Bhattacharya.

The CID has also submitted call records involving employees of the examination agency, including Pradeep Kumar Singh and Hemant Verma, besides others linked to the examination process.

The CID registered the FIR on July 20, 2026, and is continuing its investigation.