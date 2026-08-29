DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / JSSC-CGL row: Four candidates arrested in Jharkhand paper leak case

JSSC-CGL row: Four candidates arrested in Jharkhand paper leak case

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement
The Jharkhand CID has arrested four candidates who allegedly secured success in the 2023 Jharkhand Graduate-Level Combined Competitive Examination (CGL) by paying bribe, bringing the investigation closer to officials linked to the examination process.The four arrested candidates have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Umesh Kumar Rai, Vijay Kumar Tiwari and Anand Kumar Singh. The CID found sufficient evidence against them during its probe into the alleged question paper leak case registered on January 1, 2025.
Advertisement

According to the investigation, the candidates allegedly obtained the leaked questions through middlemen and agents after paying money and memorised the answers before appearing for the exam. The CID is expected to take the four candidates on remand for further questioning.

Advertisement

The agency is also examining the role of officials holding key positions in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The commission’s secretary, Sudhir Gupta, has previously been questioned at length by the CID. Several other officials associated with the commission remain under scrutiny.

Advertisement

The probe has already focused on the agency that conducted the exam and those accused of collecting money in the name of arranging the leaked paper. More than 18 accused connected with the case have been arrested so far.

The emergence of Mithilesh Singh, who is linked to Webel Technology, the agency responsible for conducting the JSSC-CGL exam, is also expected to be significant for the investigation. Singh is currently absconding.

Advertisement

The latest arrests therefore shift the focus beyond those allegedly involved in leaking the paper to candidates who are accused of benefiting from the alleged racket, while the CID continues to examine whether officials connected with the examination had any role in the paper leak.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts