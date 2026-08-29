JSSC-CGL row: Four candidates arrested in Jharkhand paper leak case

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According to the investigation, the candidates allegedly obtained the leaked questions through middlemen and agents after paying money and memorised the answers before appearing for the exam. The CID is expected to take the four candidates on remand for further questioning.

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The agency is also examining the role of officials holding key positions in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The commission’s secretary, Sudhir Gupta, has previously been questioned at length by the CID. Several other officials associated with the commission remain under scrutiny.

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The probe has already focused on the agency that conducted the exam and those accused of collecting money in the name of arranging the leaked paper. More than 18 accused connected with the case have been arrested so far.

The emergence of Mithilesh Singh, who is linked to Webel Technology, the agency responsible for conducting the JSSC-CGL exam, is also expected to be significant for the investigation. Singh is currently absconding.

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The latest arrests therefore shift the focus beyond those allegedly involved in leaking the paper to candidates who are accused of benefiting from the alleged racket, while the CID continues to examine whether officials connected with the examination had any role in the paper leak.