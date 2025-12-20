Judges, academics question ‘manner, method and motivation’ behind SIR exercise

A panel of eminent persons, including former Supreme Court judges Madan B Loku and Justice AK Patnaik, on Saturday expressed reservations over the “manner, method and motivation” behind the entire SIR exercise.

Speaking at the day-long “No-SIR: National Convention on Defending Universal Adult Franchise” at the Constitution Club, they expressed surprise at the haste of the rollout.

Besides Justice Lokur, Justice Patnaik, Prof Nivedita Menon, Prof Jean Dreze and senior journalist Pamela Phillipose were part of the public hearing jury. Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi was an observer.

During a public hearing, 16 teams from 10 states shared SIR experiences. Justice Lokur urged the Election Commission to take people into confidence at every stage.

Justice AK Patnaik wished that the poll panel had sent its representatives to listen to the woes of people articulated in the convention. Ill effects of SIR would not stop merely with mass disenfranchisement, he said, adding electoral rolls may now be linked to Aadhaar database, leading to citizens’ disentitlement to various welfare schemes.

Questioning the motives of the SIR, Prof Menon wondered if the apparent errors of the SIR were a part of its design to punish the marginalized sections, especially the minorities.

Phillipose welcomed the idea of a public hearing and expressed the hope that it would open possibilities of democratic accountability.

The convention alleged that the SIR was the largest-ever disenfranchisement in the history of any democracy. We face a challenge to the foundational achievement of our freedom struggle — universal adult franchise, it said.

Citing news reports, it claimed 6.68 crore people were disenfranchised at the draft rolls stage alone.

The convention demanded that all electors whose names have been excluded from the electoral rolls during the SIR, without due process, must be restored; henceforth, the practice of excluding names due to non-submission of enumeration form must be stopped.

A revision of voters’ list must be completely delinked from determination of citizenship; time-tested method of house-to-house visit combined with de-duplication software, etc., should be used for regular revisions, it said and resolved to defend universal adult franchise, the hard-won legacy of our freedom struggle, through peaceful, constitutional and democratic means.

On October 27, the Election Commission announced the second phase of the SIR exercise in 12 states and Union Territories between November 2025 and February 2026. The 12 states and Union Territories where SIR exercise is being conducted are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The SIR exercise has already been completed in Bihar where Assembly elections were held in November 2025.

The Election Commission has released the draft electoral rolls of Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat till December 19 under SIR 2.0.

The convention was organised by Kavita Shrivastava (National President, PUCL), Anjali Bharadwaj (National Convener, NAPM), Ajit Jha and Yogendra Yadav (Bharat Jodo Abhiyan).

“Earlier, the people would choose the government, now the government chooses the people,” said Yadav, alleging that the SIR exercise was aimed at disenfranchising people.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is representing one of the petitioners against the SIR in the Supreme Court, alleged that the exercise was being conducted in undue haste and was targeting a particular community. He said the EC can’t decide the issue of citizenship and delete a person’s name from the electoral rolls.

