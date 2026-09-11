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Home / India / Judges from 15 nations to attend NGT conference on Sept 19- 20

Judges from 15 nations to attend NGT conference on Sept 19- 20

Officials claim past conferences resulted in faster environmental compliance by regulatory agencies in India Aksheev Thakur

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Supreme Court judges from 15 countries will take part in the two-day National Green Tribunal (NGT) international conference on the future of environment and climate dimensions on September 19 and 20. They will deliberate on identifying gaps in policy formulation.The international conference, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will provide an interdisciplinary and inter-jurisdictional platform to address environmental challenges of the present and develop a forward-looking roadmap for a sustainable future.

“We will have Supreme Court judges from Myanmar, Armenia, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Brazil, Algeria, Thailand and Sri Lanka, among others. We will discuss what other countries are doing to contain the impact of climate change and what we have been doing. Most of the issues with regards to climate change are common across the globe, but there is a difference in approach,” an official from the NGT said.

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The NGT officials further said the result of the past conferences held by the tribunal had resulted in faster environmental compliance by the regulatory agencies in India.

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“We have seen the regulatory agencies now respond faster to us and environmental compliances have also increased,” said a highly placed source.

The conference will comprise four technical sessions focusing on critical and environmental issues. It is envisaged as a significant step towards strengthening environmental jurisprudence, enhancing institutional cooperation and promoting a shared understanding of the evolving relationship between environment, climate change, development and justice. It seeks to facilitate a dialogue that transcends geographical and institutional boundaries and contributes towards shaping a resilient, equitable, inclusive and sustainable future.

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