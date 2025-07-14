Judiciary must champion queer rights: Ex-SC judge

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the judiciary must act as a catalyst for LGBTQIA+ rights. Speaking at the launch of a queer inclusion policy by the Keshav Suri Foundation and Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, he noted legal recognition remains inadequate. He highlighted administrative measures introduced earlier this year for queer couples, but criticised their limited scope.
