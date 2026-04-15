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Home / India / Judiciary must integrate into citizens’ daily lives: CJI Kant

Judiciary must integrate into citizens’ daily lives: CJI Kant

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:36 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. PTI file
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stated that the Indian judiciary cannot remain confined to imposing buildings or geographical limits. Instead, it must evolve into an accessible, responsive service seamlessly integrated into citizens’ daily lives.

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Delivering the 4th Ashok Desai Memorial Lecture on “Reimagining Justice: The Indian Judiciary 50 Years Hence” in New Delhi on Monday, the CJI said: “Indian judiciary of the future cannot remain confined within imposing buildings or constrained by geography. It must transform into a service that is accessible, responsive and seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of citizens.”

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He added: “In such a vision, justice is no longer something one must travel to seek, but something that reaches individuals efficiently, equitably and with a sensitivity to the realities of a changing society.”

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The judiciary’s goal must be a system that, 50 years from now, proves more accessible, responsive, and closely woven into citizens’ lives, the CJI said. He noted that future judges cannot limit themselves to being legal specialists or jurists.

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